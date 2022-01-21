Advertisement

Bitter cold temps raising alarm to help homeless in the area

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking bitterly cold temperatures through the weekend. That’s raising alarms in cities around the area about the homeless.

Temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 20s on Friday and we could be seeing subzero windchill on Saturday. These aren’t conditions that anyone should be out in, but for the homeless, in Madison County, they may not have a choice.

“It’s almost unbearable to us, you know what I mean, and they have to stay out in it all night long,” said Rev. Virgil Gardner, Madison Home board member.

Madison Home is one of the organizations in Madison County that’s looking to help take care of the homeless.

“We try to provide blankets, tents, backpacks, whatever we can do to help them,” Rev. Gardner said. “When a temperature gets below a certain degree, we try to help them by letting them stay there. That way they don’t have to come back out in the street.

Gardner says following the Madison County NAACP march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which put a special focus on the homeless in the community, the city came back and offered more funds to help the mission, which they shared with another homeless shelter in Madison County.

“A lady at a church I used to go to would sing a song, ‘If I could help somebody then my living wouldn’t be in vain.’ And that’s all we trying to do. We just trying to help somebody,” said Rev. Gardner.

Garnder says if you’re homeless you can go to 105 5th Street in Richmond. They have resources to help there, and the first 30 who arrive between 5-6 in the evening can be shuttled to a hotel to stay at for a few days, as long as there is room.

