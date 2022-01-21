Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Sunday Clipper

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our frigid January rolls on across Kentucky and there isn’t much of a break on the way as this pattern remains locked in for the long haul. In addition to the cold air, we are also tracking a series of clippers starting this Sunday and going into next week.

One or two of those may develop into a much bigger system into next week.

Let’s start things out with the current cold then get to a Sunday clipper. Some areas are starting in the upper single digits with a wind chill around zero or a touch below. By the afternoon, most of us top out in the 20-25 degree range.

Saturday morning lows are when we can really see the numbers crash. A few spots can make a run at zero, especially those with snow on the ground.

The Sunday clipper looks to mainly impact northern Kentucky with some light snow, but the tracks on these change often change within 24 hours.

The next system quickly moves in here by Monday night and Tuesday and may feature a much bigger storm. This may put some snow down for much of the region. Another system then moves in before the week is over.

