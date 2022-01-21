Advertisement

Compassionate Caravan out helping the homeless in Lexington

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With overnight low temperatures dropping to single digits in many areas Friday night, homeless shelters and warming centers are opening their doors for anyone looking to escape the dangerously cold conditions.

The Catholic Action Center in Lexington is ready to roll with their Compassionate Caravan.

They call getting people inside “a matter of life or death,” saying there are some people they really have to work to convince to come seek shelter.

One reason is people don’t want to leave their camp. They’re afraid it’ll get cleared while they’re gone and they’ll lose their possessions.

This is when officials with the Catholic Action Center talk to them about the dangers and tell them this isn’t about clearing homeless camps or putting them in any trouble. There’s a real concern about these people getting frostbite, which can be deadly.

“This isn’t just convenience or feeling good or being warm. This is life or death,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

The Compassionate Caravan is out tonight checking on some of the common spots where they know their clients usually are.

