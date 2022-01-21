Advertisement

Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a death at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officials said 56-year-old Gregory Lynn Smith was transferred to the hospital for treatment back on Jan. 13 and died Thursday afternoon.

They said no foul play is suspected, but Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office will investigate his cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure.

The jail will also conduct a routine, internal investigation.

