Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a death at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officials said 56-year-old Gregory Lynn Smith was transferred to the hospital for treatment back on Jan. 13 and died Thursday afternoon.

They said no foul play is suspected, but Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office will investigate his cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure.

The jail will also conduct a routine, internal investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.