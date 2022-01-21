Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools to operate on NTI weather day Friday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School officials have announced they’re operating on an NTI weather day on Friday.

“During times of extreme weather, the safety of our students and staff is always our number one consideration,” a district spokesperson said. “This afternoon, our team assessed street and sidewalk conditions throughout Fayette County. Although city crews have worked around the clock and many roads are clear, we have concerns with rural parts of the county and areas that may freeze with extreme temperatures overnight.”

Officials said they were also concerned about students being outside to long, given the forecast for frigid temperatures.

Sponsors and coaches will reach out to student groups with specific information on afterschool and evening activities.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here We Snow Again
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says

Latest News

File image
Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies
Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
Heating and air companies are very busy this time of year. Consistent freezing temperatures can...
Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases