Fayette Co. Public Schools to operate on NTI weather day Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School officials have announced they’re operating on an NTI weather day on Friday.

“During times of extreme weather, the safety of our students and staff is always our number one consideration,” a district spokesperson said. “This afternoon, our team assessed street and sidewalk conditions throughout Fayette County. Although city crews have worked around the clock and many roads are clear, we have concerns with rural parts of the county and areas that may freeze with extreme temperatures overnight.”

Officials said they were also concerned about students being outside to long, given the forecast for frigid temperatures.

Sponsors and coaches will reach out to student groups with specific information on afterschool and evening activities.

