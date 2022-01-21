‘Folks, take care of yourselves:’ Beshear reports record-high COVID numbers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 16,130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,056,284 cases. As of Friday, 2,347 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 439 are in the ICU, and 268 are on ventilators.
The governor says the state is seeing a 32.10% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 4,108 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 28 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,687.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.