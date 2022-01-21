‘Folks, take care of yourselves:’ Beshear reports record-high COVID numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 16,130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,056,284 cases. As of Friday, 2,347 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 439 are in the ICU, and 268 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 32.10% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 4,108 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 28 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 12,687.

As we see omicron surge through our commonwealth, it’s critical we take advantage of these tools to protect our people. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 21, 2022

