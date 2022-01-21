Advertisement

Kentucky adds former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker

Baker was the No. 34 overall wide receiver in the 2020 class
Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker (5) is shown against Miami during an NCAA college football...
Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker (5) is shown against Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama transfer Javon Baker is headed to Kentucky to join the Wildcats’ football program. Baker made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Baker was the No. 34 overall wide receiver in the 2020 class. Baker played sparingly in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Last season he totaled seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky beat out Florida and Ole Miss for Baker.

