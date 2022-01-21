Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/23: Councilman, mayoral candidate David Kloiber; WKYT’s Dave Baker

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with city councilman David Kloiber, who is running for Lexington mayor, and WKYT’s Dave Baker.

Right now, David Kloiber represents Lexington’s sixth district on the Urban County Council and runs the Kloiber Foundation. After a single term on council in the city where he grew up, Kloiber has decided to run for the Lexington’s top job, saying the city needs better leadership and a vision. He identifies crime, affordable housing and regional cooperation among some key issues.

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/16: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren

Kloiber is well aware that he’s challenging the personally popular incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton, but says he wants to focus his campaign on issues and policy and believes people have a lot to consider. He joins us this week to discuss his campaign.

Big Blue Nation has had to say farewell to Coach Joe B. Hall, who died last weekend at age 93.

Coach Hall played for the Cats, was an assistant to Adolf Rupp and then as head coach led Kentucky to an NCAA national title. But Hall is also remembered for the 40 years after he left coaching. He did a radio show, dabbled in politics and was an ambassador for Kentucky wherever he went inside the Commonwealth and beyond.

WKYT has presented a one-hour special called “Joe B. Hall: Remembering the Legend.” One of the hosts of that program, sports broadcasting legend Dave Baker, joins us to reflect on Coach Hall’s life and career.

