Advertisement

Kentucky’s back on list of top states for people quitting their jobs

Ohio's jobless claims last week skyrocketed to their highest since 1981 amid the coronavirus...
Ohio's jobless claims last week skyrocketed to their highest since 1981 amid the coronavirus crisis.(File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky once again ranks among the worst states for people quitting their jobs as labor shortages continue to plague employers.

In a three-way tie with Georgia and North Dakota, the Bluegrass State ranked second for the largest “quit rate” increase in November. In August, Kentucky held the dubious title of the single largest increase.

New numbers out from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an estimated 79,000 Kentuckians quit their jobs in November which was a 23,000 person increase compared to the previous month. The resignations translated into a 4.2-point quit rate in November.

In calculating the quit rate, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics includes employees who left voluntarily with the exception of retirements or transfers to other locations.

New Hampshire was the only state with a higher quit rate increase in November.

While people quitting increased, the number of Kentuckians who lost their jobs from layoffs or other reasons dropped.

The federal government cut off a $300-a-week supplement for unemployed Americans in September.

Labor shortages have persisted longer than many economists expected, deepening a mystery at the heart of the job market. Companies are eager to add workers and have posted a near-record number of available jobs. Unemployment remains elevated. The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. Yet job growth slowed in August and September.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
Bitterly cold temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and now for the bitter cold
File image
Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
As another round of winter weather moves through the region Wednesday night, we have crews in...
WKYT team coverage of winter weather

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
‘Folks, take care of yourselves:’ Beshear reports record-high COVID numbers
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/23: Councilman, mayoral candidate David Kloiber; WKYT’s Dave Baker
Cervical cancer is a highly preventable cancer with early detection, but for a lot of Kentucky...
State program aims to eliminate barriers for women needing cervical cancer screenings
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
WATCH | Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned