Ky. legislators moving quickly to adopt new budget

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Legislators in Frankfort are moving quickly to adopt a new budget.

Thursday, the House easily passed House Bill 1, the two-year spending plan, 85 to 8. That budget bill is now in the Senate.

House leaders say it has record funding for education, increases for human services and it focuses on the state’s justice needs.

Friday morning, the Senate officially received that bill and Senate President Robert Stivers joked they will review it for the next 60 days. That was likely in reference to budget years past when the budget, while being the most important item for the legislature to consider and the only bill they are legally required to pass, was seemingly the late item to get passed in the even year 60-day session.

The House budget includes more than $8,000 in classroom funding over two years, funds all-day kindergarten and funnels more than $2 billion for the teacher retirement fund.

It also includes $15,000 pay hikes for state police and provides them with body cameras.

Of course, the House budget is different from what Governor Beshear proposed and it’s likely the Senate will have a different version. House leaders said they do expect, like in years past, the final budget to be a compromise worked out in a conference committee.

The House budget bill also provides a six percent pay raise for state employees but gives local school districts more flexibility to hand out their own pay raises.

