Advertisement

Ky. woman facing manslaughter charge after elderly mother dies from septic shock

Constance Neaves
Constance Neaves(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her elderly mother.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Constance Neaves is facing a manslaughter charge for neglect that led to the death of her mother, Opal Webb.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began on November 13 when deputies were sent to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly woman.

They say Webb was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished.

Neaves said she has been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her. However, hospital staff told deputies it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in.

Webb died on November 15.

The sheriff’s office says doctors listed the cause of death for Webb as septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown and neglect contributed to her death.

Neaves was arrested Friday on a charge of manslaughter 2nd degree.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
Bitterly cold temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and now for the bitter cold
File image
Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
As another round of winter weather moves through the region Wednesday night, we have crews in...
WKYT team coverage of winter weather

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
‘Folks, take care of yourselves:’ Beshear reports record-high COVID numbers
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/23: Councilman, mayoral candidate David Kloiber; WKYT’s Dave Baker
Ohio's jobless claims last week skyrocketed to their highest since 1981 amid the coronavirus...
Kentucky’s back on list of top states for people quitting their jobs
Cervical cancer is a highly preventable cancer with early detection, but for a lot of Kentucky...
State program aims to eliminate barriers for women needing cervical cancer screenings
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
WATCH | Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned