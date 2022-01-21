Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store will open its doors in just a few months and the company is set to hold a mass hiring event.
Located just off exit 83 in Madison County, Buc-ee’s is one of the biggest convenience store and gas station combinations in the nation.
Buc-ee’s officials tell us the new location is currently scheduled to open on April 18.
A date for that mass hiring event hasn’t been set yet, but we’re told it will be in about six weeks. Buc-ee’s says they’ll be hiring 400 store associates. We’re told those positions are full-time jobs, paying at least $15 an hour, with benefits.
They will also be hiring for part-time opportunities.
