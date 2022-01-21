Scott County Schools closed Friday due to illness

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While some schools called out Friday because of weather, the Scott County School District closed because of illness.

The district has been so short on teachers due to sickness even officials from the central office, including Superintendent Billy Parker, had to fill in.

Parker says attendance was at a record low Thursday for staff and students.

Scott County school officials canceled classes today, even NTI. Officials say student and staff attendance was at record low yesterday due to snow and covid. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/vGlCJyO1rf — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 21, 2022

“We had 106 staff members that were out, of those 58 were not able to fill traditionally,” Parker said.

He says student attendance was down to 79 percent.

The district did not cancel school Thursday due to weather. Parker says the roads in Scott County were drivable. However, he noted that many staff members live in neighboring counties and could not drive to work due to the snow.

During a Scott County School Board meeting Thursday evening, they found out that 130 staff members had already called off of work Friday. Thinking the numbers would only rise, officials decided to cancel classes.

“February 21 was originally intended to be President’s Day and we were off. We have now made that a student attend day,” Parker said. “As such, that helped us to be able to keep our calendar the way it is but also makeup today. So, it protected in-person learning.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.