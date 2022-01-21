Advertisement

Wolfe County Schools hosts double header to benefit Western Kentuckians

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - People at the Wolfe County school district joined Lee County and Breathitt County schools to host a girls and boys basketball game to raise funds for Western Kentuckians in need at Wolfe County High School on Friday, January 21.

The Wolfe County girls took on Lee County Before the Wolfe County boys took on Breathitt County.

“Its good to know we’re doing something bigger than just basketball and helping out our neighbors over in Western Kentucky,” said Sawyer Thompson, player for Wolfe County.

All money from admissions will be given to family resource centers in the Dawson Springs area.

“I’d do it every game, I mean, I’m down every game,” said Wilgus Tolson, Wolfe County basketball player. “Its good to help people. It makes you feel good on the inside.”

Wolfe County athletic director and boys basketball coach Robert Creech said these efforts mean even more to these counties since several have also been impacted by natural disasters.

“We’ve had our fair share of troubles in the past year or so with flooding and things like that and people in Eastern Kentucky are really good people,” said Creech. “They’re caring people.”

Creech added that these games could also serve as a valuable lesson for the players involved.

“Its a good lesson for the school system to teach the kids to work together. Rivals on the floor, but families off the floor. If we can help each other and help somebody three or four hours down the road, that’s good that we’re teaching the kids to do that,” he said.

If you were unable to attend Friday night’s games but would still like to help, you can contact Wolfe, Breathitt, or Lee County Schools to see how you can make a donation.

