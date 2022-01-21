Advertisement

‘Wrapped in Love’: Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care

StepStone's 2021 Wrapped in Love drive saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated for children in foster care, but officials are hoping to have even more donated in 2022.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - StepStone Family and Youth Services offers foster children and families a safe space. From foster child therapy to foster parent training, StepStone helps find kids safe and loving homes.

“We make sure that every kid has a place to call home,” said StepStone Recruiter and Trainer Sherry Blevins. “We make sure they’re in a safe, loving, caring environment, and we offer therapeutic services to those kids in need.”

Many children who enter foster care come with very few personal belongings.

“A lot of our kiddos come in with a little trash bag full of clothes. Some do, some don’t,” said Blevins.

StepStone is hosting its second annual Wrapped in Love blanket drive for children in foster care from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14. The blankets these children receive are a source of comfort and warmth but are also a therapeutic tool for many.

“Sometimes that can be a positive trigger for some of these kids,” said StepStone Recruiter and Trainer Keisha Montgomery. “They can hug up to it, they can cry, and especially teenagers, they want to cry and scream into their blanket. It’s a therapeutic need for some of these kids, they just cherish anything that they get.”

In 2021, Wrapped in Love saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated, but Blevins and Montgomery and shooting for a new goal for 2022′s blanket drive.

“This year we want to double that. It’d be great if we could even triple it,” said Montgomery, “and what we do is, even if, say we got enough blankets for every single kid that we have in Kentucky, we could put those back for new kids that come into care.”

To donate to the drive, visit Blu Horizon Realty or Rent-A-Center in Prestonsburg, Parkview Pharmacy in Minnie, or the Salyersville Grade School and drop off blankets in StepStone’s Wrapped in Love boxes. You can also call your local StepStone location to be pointed in the right direction, or visit StepStone’s website for more information.

