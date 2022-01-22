Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a weak clipper for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While frigid temperatures will stay around through much of the forecast, we’re tracking a few more chances for light snowfall through next week.

With clear skies and snow still on the ground in many areas, temperatures will be frigid again overnight. We’ll go from the 20s into the teens overnight with wind chill making it feel even colder. Dry conditions will continue as well through the overnight.

By Sunday morning, we’ll begin the day in the upper teens and lower-20s with sunny skies. After a frosty start, we’ll keep the cold going throughout the day, with highs only reaching the lower-30s. A weak clipper system will move in around noon and through the afternoon/evening hours, moving from the northwest to the southeast. This clipper does have the chance to have some snow fly across our region, but the better chances for accumulating snowfall will be across far northeastern Kentucky. Around central and southern Kentucky, we could see very light accumulation.

Another dry period will return for the beginning of the workweek on Monday before another slight wintry chances move in Tuesday with a mix. Temperatures will be between the 20s and 30s for highs throughout next week, with lows mainly in the teens and lower-20s. While Tuesday’s system could bring some minor impacts, the next bigger system is shaping up for the end of next week, with another snow threat by possibly Friday.

