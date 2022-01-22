Ally Blake’s Forecast | An artic cold chill this morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! An arctic cold blast of air is upon us and temps are in the single digits with wind chills below zero. No thank you!

As we get into the day a mix of sun and clouds are likely. Temps get close to 30 degrees. There is a potential to see some flakes tomorrow evening. A clipper drops through the region on Sunday and brings a stripe of light snow along and north of it. Much of that falls north of the Ohio River, but some light snows make it into northern and eastern Kentucky. I can’t rule out some light accumulations in those areas. Next week temps stay well below average with multiple shots of winter weather! Good Saturday morning y’all! An arctic cold blast of air is upon us and temps are in the single digits with wind chills below zero. As we get into the day a mix of sun and clouds are likely. Temps get close to 30 degrees. There is a potential to see some flakes tomorrow evening. The next system quickly moves in here by Monday night and Tuesday and may feature a much bigger storm. This may put some snow down for much of the region. Another system then moves in before the week is over. temps stay well below average.

I hope you all have a good day and stay warm!

