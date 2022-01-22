Cats drop much-anticipated matchup at Auburn, 80-71

AUBURN, Ala. (WKYT) - No. 21 Kentucky led 33-29 at halftime, but injuries and turnovers doomed the Cats as they dropped a monster conference matchup at No. 2 Auburn, 80-71. The Tigers (18-1, 7-0) remain on top in the SEC standings.

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington exited the game with 8:20 left in the first half with an ankle injury, after driving into the lane and landing on a teammate’s foot. Washington played just nine minutes and scored four points.

Then, early in the second half, UK guard Sahvir Wheeler left after running into an Auburn screener. The play was similar to the screen play at LSU which knocked Wheeler out of the game.

Wheeler later returned to the game against Auburn.

Wheeler finished with 17 points to lead the Cats (15-4, 5-2). Kellan Grady scored 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Kentucky committed 12 turnovers, including three shot clock violations.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 16 points and pulled 14 rebounds.

Walker Kessler led Auburn with 19 points.

