PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark swept Paris on the road Friday night.

The Cardinal boys hammered the Greyhounds 96-47 to improve to 16-1.

The GRC boys visit Bryan Station on January 22.

The Cardinal girls beat Paris in the first game of the night 51-24 to move to 16-1 as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.