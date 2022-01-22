Advertisement

Lex. road crews continue to fix potholes amid winter storms

The ground condenses and contracts with temperature fluxes which aid to the formation of...
The ground condenses and contracts with temperature fluxes which aid to the formation of potholes.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winter storms continue to slam the commonwealth, potholes are causing problems for Kentuckians.

Drivers that aren’t paying attention can hit one and cause damage to their vehicle.

“Potholes form by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt,” said Natasha Lacy, public information officer for the Kentucky Division of Transportation. “With salting, plowing, and the sheer volume of traffic, small cracks can become large holes.”

The ground condenses and contracts with temperature fluxes which aid in the formation of potholes.

“Of course, if there is heavy rain that’s also a contributing factor to causing potholes because it only takes a little bit of moisture to turn into a large area where there are cracks and surface problems,” said Lacy. “We’re always thinking about potholes and repairing them really throughout the entire year.”

The best way to get a pothole repaired is to call it in. Road crews need the help of the public to fix them.

