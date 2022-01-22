Morehead State tops SIUE, improves to 6-0 in OVC

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Down eight with eleven minutes left, Morehead State stormed back to beat SIU-Edwardsville 77-74 Saturday night at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles have now won seventeen straight games at home, one of the longest streaks in the nation.

Johni Broome led Morehead State with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Skyelar Potter added 17 points. Four Eagles finished in double figures.

The Eagles (14-5, 6-0 OVC) host Tennessee State on January 24 at 7:00.

