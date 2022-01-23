Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More arctic blasts on the way

Highs will bounce around this week as several arctic blasts push into the region
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After light snow and wintry mix maker moved through to end the weekend, we’re tracking a roller coaster of highs the bounce around this week with a few more snow chances on the horizon.

While the last light snow exits out of eastern Kentucky this evening, a few flakes could still fly across our region for tonight as temperatures cool down. Winds will continue to stay breezy, making it feel much colder with wind chill values in the teens. We’ll fall through the 30s and into the 20s tonight before falling even further into the teens overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the upper teens and the lower 20s. Mostly dry conditions will continue with highs by the afternoon, reaching into the upper-30s and potentially the 40s for some areas. A mix of sun and clouds will be around throughout most of the day, with breezy winds continuing throughout the day as well. Another system will move in from the north during the overnight hours, potentially providing another light snow chance.

Light snow will be possible through Tuesday but shouldn’t bring any significant impacts to our region. Otherwise, we’ll keep drier conditions around until the end of the week when our next system moves in on Friday. Before that system, temperatures will cool into the 30s and 20s Tuesday/Wednesday for highs. We then briefly get into the 40s on Thursday before a wintry system dives in for Friday bringing snow chances along with arctic air.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

