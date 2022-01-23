EKU beats North Florida for second straight ASUN win

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky used a 19-0 first-half run to beat North Florida 67-58 Saturday night at McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels held the Ospreys scoreless for six minutes in the first half.

Devontae Blanton led EKU with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Jomaru Brown added 12 points. Cooper Robb scored 11 points for EKU.

The Colonels shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from long-range and scored 20 points off of 22 North Florida turnovers.

Eastern Kentucky (10-10, 2-4 ASUN) visits Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 5:00.

