Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker is on the move

Another round of light snow
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A clipper system will drop through our skies today and bring a little round of snow.

This shouldn’t be anything significant. For once, we aren’t right in the middle of a bunch of winter weather advisories. It is mainly for states just north of Kentucky. There is still a chance that we get in on some snow, just very light stuff coming from this round.

Our pattern is action-packed throughout the rest of the week. Several different clipper systems will drop through our skies to bring snow. It’s all about the track of these lows! If they dig deeper into Kentucky, we’ll see a better chance of accumulating snow.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

