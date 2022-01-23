Advertisement

As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 16,130 cases and a positivity rate over 32 percent - both highs since the pandemic started - were announced Friday by Governor Andy Beshear. The record-breaking number of cases also continues to put a strain on hospitals.

“We are getting close to the levels of Delta hospitalization when we were overrun,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky. Both Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, hope that the commonwealth will soon turn the corner on the omicron surge.

“Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in cases that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb,” said Dr. Stack. “If Kentucky follows this pattern, we may see our peak within the next 1 to 2 weeks, and this will be a welcome reprieve.”

Gov. Beshear implored Kentuckians to order their at-home tests, which are available now through the federal government at COVIDtests.gov.

But he says that is just one of several important steps, noting that almost all COVID deaths under the age of 60 in the state are among unvaccinated people.

“The best step - getting vaccinated and boosted,” Gov. Beshear said. “Wearing a well-fitted mask indoors...and continuing to wash your hands often and practice social distancing.”

The governor said that at least 1,000 Kentuckians are making the decision to get vaccinated every single day. But he called on parents to get their children ages 5 through 11 vaccinated, as less than 20% of that demographic has received the vaccine.

