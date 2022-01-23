Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

30-year-old Kenneth Scott Higgins was last seen Sunday morning in the 120 block of East Lowry Lane.

Police say Higgins is Schizophrenic and currently not taking his medication. Police did not have a description of what Higgins was wearing when he was last seen. He is approximately 6′ 0″ and 280 lbs.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

