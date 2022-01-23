McPherson’s field goal sends Bengals to AFC title game
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the AFC Championship Game after a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yarder as time expired to seal the win. He drilled four field goals and didn’t miss.
The Bengals will visit the winner between the Chiefs and Bills next Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
The Titans sacked Joe Burrow nine times in the loss.
