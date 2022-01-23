Advertisement

McPherson’s field goal sends Bengals to AFC title game

He drilled four field goals and didn’t miss.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the AFC Championship Game after a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yarder as time expired to seal the win. He drilled four field goals and didn’t miss.

The Bengals will visit the winner between the Chiefs and Bills next Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Titans sacked Joe Burrow nine times in the loss.

