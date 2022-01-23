Ole Miss hands No. 23 Kentucky fourth straight loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since the 2017-18 season, No. 23 Kentucky has lost four straight games.

The Wildcats lost to Ole Miss 63-54 Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena. UK played without Dre’una Edwards (suspension) and Robyn Benton (ankle injury) and had only seven available players.

Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Treasure Hunt added nine points.

Ole Miss was led by Shakira Austin with 24 points and eight rebounds. The Rebels improve to 17-2, 5-1 in the SEC.

The Wildcats (8-7, 1-4) get set to play three games next week. UK visits Auburn Tuesday, Vanderbilt Thursday and LSU on Sunday.

