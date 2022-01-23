Advertisement

Sheppard leads North Laurel to 92-74 win over Scott Co.

North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday against Scott Co.
North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday against Scott Co.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday to lead North Laurel to a 92-74 win over Scott Co. in the Dan Cummins Classic in Georgetown.

North Laurel (15-4) has won five of its last six games.

Scott Co. (5-11) has lost six of its last seven.

The Cardinals were led by Nick Mosby, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

Clay Sizemore chipped in 23 for the winners. Ryan Davidson finished with 20.

North Laurel hosts Madison Southern on Tuesday.

Scott Co. plays at Sayre on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Sunday Clipper
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
‘Folks, take care of yourselves:’ Beshear reports record-high COVID numbers
File image
Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate dies

Latest News

EKU wins its second straight ASUN game.
EKU beats North Florida for second straight ASUN win
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
McPherson’s field goal sends Bengals to AFC title game
Morehead State has won 17 straight home games.
Morehead State tops SIUE, improves to 6-0 in OVC
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an...
Cats drop much-anticipated matchup at Auburn, 80-71