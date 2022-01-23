Sheppard leads North Laurel to 92-74 win over Scott Co.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday to lead North Laurel to a 92-74 win over Scott Co. in the Dan Cummins Classic in Georgetown.

North Laurel (15-4) has won five of its last six games.

Scott Co. (5-11) has lost six of its last seven.

The Cardinals were led by Nick Mosby, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

Clay Sizemore chipped in 23 for the winners. Ryan Davidson finished with 20.

North Laurel hosts Madison Southern on Tuesday.

Scott Co. plays at Sayre on Monday.

