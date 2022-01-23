Advertisement

Tennessee clinic owner sentenced to 14 years in opioid case

Evidence showed Allen illegally prescribed pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships,
Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.
Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee clinic owner has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally prescribing about 15,000 opioid pills to patients, including one who died, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Daniel Allen, 64, was sentenced Friday after he was convicted in September of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises, the U.S. attorney’s office in Chattanooga said.

Evidence showed Allen illegally prescribed pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and to a man who later died.

Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.

The FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Manchester Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
A weak clipper will move in from the northwest providing some snow chances across our region.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a weak clipper for Sunday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Sunday Clipper
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell. Farrell...
‘Perfect leader’: Ky. woman takes command of USS Constitution

Latest News

Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near
EKU wins its second straight ASUN game.
EKU beats North Florida for second straight ASUN win
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
McPherson’s field goal sends Bengals to AFC title game
Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large