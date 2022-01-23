Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
A weak clipper will move in from the northwest providing some snow chances across our region.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a weak clipper for Sunday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Sunday Clipper
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell. Farrell...
‘Perfect leader’: Ky. woman takes command of USS Constitution

Latest News

A deputy in Texas was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
"This is senseless." Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop
Snow will fly again this week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another round of light snow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker is on the move
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics