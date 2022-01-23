UK women honor 1982 SEC champs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During No. 23 Kentucky’s game vs. Ole Miss at Rupp Arena Sunday, the Wildcats honored the 1982 SEC Tournament Champions.

The Wildcats beat Tennessee at Memorial Coliseum 40 years ago. That UK team featured some of the best players in program history, including Valerie Still, Patty Jo Hedges, Lea Wise and many others. The team was coached by the late Terry Hall.

They honored the 1982 team after the first quarter and some of the team met at half-court with the SEC title trophy.

“What a wonderful time it was to win the SEC championship,” said Tonya Fogle. “Not only was it awesome to beat Tennessee, we won it on my birthday.”

“It’s amazing,” said Lea Wise. “So blessed to be on such a talented team and to do so well and when we won the SEC and beat Tennessee, there’s no words to express it.”

