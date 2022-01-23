Advertisement

WKYT Sports team looks back at the life, career of UK basketball legend Joe B. Hall

By John Lowe and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.

Legendary UK head coach Joe B. Hall on January 15 at the age of 93.

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. Hall’s crowning coaching achievement was the 1978 national championship, the school’s fifth title but the first in 20 seasons. He also guided the Wildcats to Final Fours in 1975 and 1984.

Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players win All-America honors 11 times.

A homegrown kid who played on UK’s second national championship team in the 1948-49 season. He later returned as an assistant and replaced the legendary Adolph Rupp.

Hall is the only person in the history of NCAA division one basketball to play for and later coach the same school to an NCAA title.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
A weak clipper will move in from the northwest providing some snow chances across our region.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a weak clipper for Sunday
Another round of light snow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker is on the move
Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near

Latest News

Treasure Hunt finished with nine points.
Ole Miss hands No. 23 Kentucky fourth straight loss
EKU wins its second straight ASUN game.
EKU beats North Florida for second straight ASUN win
North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday against Scott Co.
Sheppard leads North Laurel to 92-74 win over Scott Co.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
McPherson’s field goal sends Bengals to AFC title game