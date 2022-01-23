WKYT Sports team looks back at the life, career of UK basketball legend Joe B. Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.

Legendary UK head coach Joe B. Hall on January 15 at the age of 93.

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. Hall’s crowning coaching achievement was the 1978 national championship, the school’s fifth title but the first in 20 seasons. He also guided the Wildcats to Final Fours in 1975 and 1984.

Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players win All-America honors 11 times.

A homegrown kid who played on UK’s second national championship team in the 1948-49 season. He later returned as an assistant and replaced the legendary Adolph Rupp.

Hall is the only person in the history of NCAA division one basketball to play for and later coach the same school to an NCAA title.

