Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More wintry changes ahead this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak arctic front will drop temperatures back well below average for the first half of the workweek, but even more, changes are coming for the end of the week with snow chances increasing.

After temperatures rose into the 40s for many regions, another blast of frigid air is on the way for tonight. A front will dive in from the north, moving south, bringing isolated rain chances late this evening, and switching over to light snow by the overnight hours. As this front moves through, winds will come in from the northwest bringing temperatures down into the 20s overnight.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the 20s, with wind chills making it feel much colder. A few flurries may be around for southern and southeastern Kentucky early in the morning, but a drier pattern will return for the rest of the day with a mix of sun and clouds around. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to only reach into the mid to lower-30s with gusty winds continuing.

Our dry pattern continues through the middle of the week before we track another winter weather maker for the end of the week on Friday. Temperatures will bounce around throughout the week, with the 20s expected on Wednesday and potentially 40s on Thursday. However, with the next winter system moving in Friday, temperatures will fall back down into the 30s and 20s that last into the weekend. The snow potential on Friday is still something we’re watching develop, but some models have been hinting at the possibility for a few inches of accumulation.

