Advertisement

Chicago girl, 8, dies after being struck by stray bullet

Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on...
Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old girl who died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the girl Sunday as Melissa Ortega. Family members organizing an online effort to pay for funeral services say the girl and her mother moved to Chicago from Mexico last year.

A police report says Melissa was walking with her mother on Saturday afternoon when someone fired at a 26-year-old man, who police believe was the intended target.

The girl was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man police believe was the intended target was shot in the back and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened amid a spike in homicides in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of light snow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker is on the move
Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for Kenneth Scott Higgins.
Missing Lexington man found safe; Golden Alert canceled
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to begin for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
Ukraine preps for possible Russian military action
Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party...
'We won't tolerate this': Activist speaks after 4 killed at Calif. birthday party
Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of...
Flying sausages lead dog missing for days to safety