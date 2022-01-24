Advertisement

Chris Roty named new Baptist Health Lexington president

Chris Roty has been named president at Baptist Health Lexington.
Chris Roty has been named president at Baptist Health Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Roty has been named president at Baptist Health Lexington.

Roty succeeds Bill Sisson, who died Dec. 26, 2021, after more than 31 years as the hospital’s president.

Roty, recently named chief operating officer at 434-bed Baptist Health Lexington, previously served as president at Baptist Health Paducah.

“I have long admired the Lexington team and how they have created a culture of excellence through high standards and a focus on patient care,” Roty said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead those efforts, with a continued emphasis on excellent patient care, physician engagement and growth.”

Roty began his 28-year career with Baptist Health as an assistant vice president at the Louisville hospital, rising to vice president two years later, with primary responsibility for cardiovascular services.

