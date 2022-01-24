Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking the final full week of January

A brief mild up
A brief mild up(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have reached the final full week of January and the weather will do what it typically does. We’ll see some typical highs followed by some very chilly air.

Expect some solid ups and downs over the next few days. When we are in an up, temperatures will come in around 40 degrees. During the downs, temperatures will only reach the 20s for daytime highs.

My real focus is for the end of the week. That’s our next decent chance to see some snow around here. There is still plenty of time between now and then to nail down the numbers. Looking at it from this point, it’s hard to say what will happen. All the long-range data agrees that snow is coming, but the how much is the trouble.

Take care of each other!

