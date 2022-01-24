Advertisement

Man sentenced in connection with Mt. Sterling armed robberies

According to his guilty plea agreement, Larry A. Crump admitted to robbing the Cash N Check in Mt. Sterling, on November 16, 2020, and the Peoples Bank of Mt. Sterling, on November 20, 2020, at gunpoint.(Mt. Sterling Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The man who pleaded guilty in connection with two armed robberies in Mt. Sterling has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

In October 2021, Larry Crump pleaded guilty to robbery, bank robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his guilty plea agreement, Crump admitted to robbing the Cash N Check in Mt. Sterling, on November 16, 2020, and the Peoples Bank of Mt. Sterling, on November 20, 2020, at gunpoint. Crump was on parole at the time.

He was indicted in March 2021.

The amount of money taken from Cash N Check was approximately $900 and the amount of money stolen from the Peoples’ Bank was approximately $37,000.

Authorities were able to recover approximately $20,000 from the home of one of Crump’s relatives.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Crump was sentenced to 234 months in prison on Friday. Under federal law, Crump must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

