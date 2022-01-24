One Lexington director says no one called 911 after Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve been reporting for months on the rise of gun violence in Lexington.

Following a shooting on Sunday, Devine Carama, the head of the city’s One Lexington initiative issued a plea to the community: call 911 if you hear gunfire.

Carama says about 30 people told him they heard gunfire Sunday on Glen Arvin Ave, but not one called 911, some saying they don’t trust the police. Others thought someone else would call.

Carama says if someone would have dialed 911, officers could have gotten there a lot sooner.

In a Facebook post, Carama says neighbors told him there was a 25-minute time gap between hearing shots and emergency vehicles arriving. He says that time could have been shortened if someone called 911.

The shooting happened around 3 Sunday afternoon. An adult man was hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephen Overstreet, a community activist in the West End, arrived on the scene right after the shooting. He says the outcome could have been much worse.

Overstreet understands why people may be hesitant to talk with police, but he says getting help for someone in dire need is necessary.

“If you hear gunshots, at least let someone know,” said Overstreet. “Because the problem is, people who don’t call the police and they know something has happened could be part of the reason why somebody loses their life.”

Police are looking for potential suspects. They say they won’t comment any further since this is still an ongoing investigation. Police report there have been at least five shootings so far in Lexington in 2022.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.