Owsley County sheriff enters not guilty plea in assault case

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was arraigned Monday morning in Perry District Court on one...
Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was arraigned Monday morning in Perry District Court on one charge of fourth-degree assault.(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky law enforcement official has pleaded not guilty in an assault case.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was arraigned Monday morning in Perry District Court on one charge of fourth-degree assault.

Police say Lynch assaulted a girl during a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Perry County back in December.

His attorney did not want to comment.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres was in the courtroom and will have more later today on WYMT.

