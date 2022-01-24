Advertisement

Permit to demolish historic Lexington home issued

The Meadowcrest Mansion sits off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. PVA records show it was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm and was owned by the Maddens for years.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A permit to demolish a historic Lexington building has been issued.

According to the LFUCG Building Inspection Office, a demolition permit for the Meadowcrest Mansion was issued on Friday.

The Meadowcrest Mansion sits off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. PVA records show it was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm and was owned by the Maddens for years.

Cowgill, the current owners, says it will be torn down to make way for new development. They say the land could have a variety of uses, such as residential, medical, manufacturing and restaurants.

PVA records show the mansion sits on 86 acres, valued at $2.6 million, prime property in the Hamburg area.

