Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near
Another round of light snow
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker is on the move
Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned
Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for Kenneth Scott Higgins.
Missing Lexington man found safe; Golden Alert canceled
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

One Lexington director says no one called 911 after Sunday shooting
WATCH | One Lexington director says no one called 911 after Sunday shooting
Lexington firefighters use cold weather to practice ice rescues
WATCH | Lexington firefighters use cold weather to practice ice rescues
Permit to demolish historic Lexington home issued
WATCH | Permit to demolish historic Lexington home issued
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed