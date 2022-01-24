Semi-truck fire shuts down part of I-64 in Rowan Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck fire shut down part of Interstate 64 in Rowan County Monday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to WKYT around 5 a.m. that the eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed at the 135 mile marker because of a tractor trailer fire.

No injuries were reported.

Kentucky State Police were on scene working the incident. Their dispatchers told WKYT they are waiting on the Road Department to arrive.

Troopers are working to get lanes reopened as soon as possible.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.