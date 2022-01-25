Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter is still holding on across the Commonwealth, with arctic air continuing before snow moves in for the end of the week.

While afternoon highs only got into the upper-20s and lower-30s, expect a cold night ahead across the region as northerly winds continue. We’ll drop through the 20s this evening and end up into the treens by late tonight and into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will continue with some clouds clearing tonight, but the wind will continue to make it feel much colder.

Many areas will be in the lower teens by Wednesday morning, and some colder valley areas will likely be into the single digits. After a frigid start to the morning, we’ll continue with well below average temperatures throughout the day. Afternoon highs are only expected to top out in the mid to upper-20s, with some lower-30s across southern parts of the state. Dry conditions will continue with light to moderate winds.

Our dry pattern will continue into most of the day Thursday, but another winter system is expected late Thursday and throughout the day on Friday. This winter system is expected to bring snowfall across all portions of central, eastern, and southern Kentucky, and accumulation is looking more likely. Snowfall totals are still up in the air at this time as models try to work on the timing of a second system that tries to connect with it, but that is something we’ll be watching closely. Temperatures will remain well below average through the end of January before a milder trend tries to kick off the start of February.

