Beshear reports over 15K new COVID-19 cases, 33% positivity rate
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 15,305 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,100,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,397 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 452 are in the ICU, and 272 are on ventilators.
The governor says the state is seeing a 33.00% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 3,428 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,786.
