Advertisement

Beshear reports over 15K new COVID-19 cases, 33% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 15,305 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,100,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,397 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 452 are in the ICU, and 272 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 33.00% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 3,428 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,786.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Dr. Steven Stack and Governor Beshear gave an update on COVID-19.
Beshear gives COVID-19 update; taking precautions after son tests positive
Man arrested after assault at Lexington bar.
One person hurt, another arrested after assault at Lexington bar

Latest News

Madison Co. officials have placed two new fire hydrants near an apartment complex building that...
New fire hydrants installed at Richmond apartment complex where major fire happened
File Photo
Ed Brown Society establishes horse industry internship for college students
The coroner said 70-year-old Genevieve Amis died in the crash.
Woman killed in Lexington crash
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Beshear reports over 15K new COVID-19 cases, 33% positivity rate