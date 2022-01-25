Advertisement

Ed Brown Society establishes horse industry internship for college students

File Photo
File Photo(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Ed Brown Society is a local organization that promotes minority participation in the horse racing industry.

Tuesday, the non-profit is announcing a partnership with a racing industry leader that will provide in-depth internships for minority students at Gulfstream Park in south Florida.

Two selected interns from the University of Kentucky are chomping at the bit for the opportunity.

Gulfstream Park is owned by a company called 1/ST. It’s one of the big players in the industry and it’s linking up with the Ed Brown Society to start a minority internship where students can learn all about the sport of kings.

“There’s a real positioning around who’s engaged in Thoroughbred Horse Racing, from ownership to management, and it’s time for a new generation to come in and lead the way and also to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in the sport,” said Tiffani Steer, 1/ST’s VP of communications.

The Ed Brown Society was started by Greg Harbut and Ray Daniels.

“When we formed the Ed Brown Society, we were very intentional that we wanted to bring exposure and career opportunities to young people,” said Harbut.

The two co-owned former Kentucky Derby participant Necker Island. They are blazing a trail and they want other minorities to take the reigns.

“I felt excited for the students and the exposure that they will build,” Daniels said.

1/ST is committing $150,000, over several years, to cover all costs so select students can have a paid internship within the horse racing industry.

Charles Churchill is majoring in equine science and management at UK. He was selected for the program. He wants to focus on how tracks advertise exotic wagering.

“This is supposed to show other students, especially students of color, that there is a place for you in the industry,” Churchill said.

Deja Robinson is another UK equine science major selected for the program. She’s interested in the veterinarian side.

“I actually got emotional the other day with how great it is of an opportunity,” Robinson said.

Churchill, a Louisville native, says his last name and being in the horse industry is perfect timing.

“I think my personality adds to the name Churchill rather than Churchill Downs defining who I am,” Churchill said.

The two interns will head to Miami on Thursday for a special event at Gulfstream Park.

Other minority interns will be selected from other colleges and universities.

