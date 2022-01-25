Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching the end of the week

A chance of snow will be back for the end of the week.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder temperatures with a late-week snow chance.

Both today and tomorrow will run below normal for this time of the year. We’ll likely see highs hover around the freezing mark through the afternoon and evening hours. The coldest air is just beginning to drop in on us. Most of you will see highs tumble down the thermometer and bottom out in the mid-20s on Wednesday. Luckily, this shot of cold won’t last long, but the reason it doesn’t last long is because of the next system moving into Kentucky.

Out ahead of our next big weather player is a system that drives temperatures up and then right back down for Friday. Moisture will increase with the setup on Friday. It could start out as a rain-snow mixture before becoming all snow. This is our next best chance to see some accumulation in the region. I am not overwhelmed with feelings of significant accumulation, but I do think that you could see a little. We’ll have to keep a close eye on it!

Take care of each other!

