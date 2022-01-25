More Ky. school districts switching to remote learning amid COVID surge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Since Friday, more than 10,000 Kentucky children have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them was Governor Andy Beshear’s 12-year-old son Will, who tested positive Monday morning.

The high rate of children catching COVID is forcing many districts to switch to remote learning, and families are feeling déjà vu turning their kitchen tables into classrooms again.

It’s a routine Shannon Martin and her family were hoping to leave in the past. For the rest of the week, her daughters will be learning from home after Franklin County Schools officials decided to switch to NTI and temporary remote learning days, citing a surge in cases through the schools and low attendance numbers.

“We’ve gotten to a point where we’re just unable to continue with in-person instruction for the rest of this week,” Franklin County Superintendent Mark Kopp said.

Martin is hoping this is just a temporary set up, and banking on the district’s plans to be back to in-person next week.

“Temporary is definitely appealing. I hope that is the case. We’re just going to have to play it by ear and see how this goes. I’m hopeful that that is the case, if not we have no choice but to deal,” Martin said.

The governor said his son is vaccinated and boosted and is asymptomatic.

“I think omicron is so contagious that even your best efforts don’t fully prevent it, but it can lessen it,” Gov. Beshear said.

In the meantime, it’s back to juggling class at home for many families like the Martins, as districts give some time to get everyone healthy.

“Luckily I went to the store today, and I have plenty of coffee. So we’re good!” Martin said.

Tuesday will be an NTI day for Franklin County Schools, and the rest of the week will be newly granted temporary remote instruction days. All districts now have those to use after the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 25 earlier this month.

Scott County Schools will also be using two NTI days on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is planning to be back in person on Thursday. That will use the district’s 6th and 7th NTI days. The district said it will use temporary remote instruction days if individual schools need to close, rather than the whole district.

