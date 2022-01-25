Advertisement

Morehead State beats Tennessee State to stay perfect in OVC

The Eagles have now won 18 straight games at Johnson Arena.
Morehead State improves to 7-0 in league play.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State beat Tennessee State 67-54 Monday to sweep the season series against the Tigers.

OVC Player of the Week Johni Broome led the Eagles with 17 points, 11 assists and six blocks. Tray Hollowell added 13 points and Skyelar Potter was the third Eagle in double figures with 11 points.

Morehead State has now won 18 straight games at Johnson Arena.

MSU’s current home winning streak is tied for fourth in the nation. This current streak is the second longest in program history, trailing just the 2009-10 and 2010-11 teams who combined for a school-record 23 straight wins in Johnson Arena.

The Eagles (15-5, 7-0) visit SEMO on Thursday before visiting Murray State in a battle of the OVC’s lone unbeatens on Saturday.

