New fire hydrants installed at Richmond apartment complex where major fire happened

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire destroyed several units inside a building at the Richmond Manor Apartment complex earlier this month. The burned walls give an indication of the devastation that happened there.

Making matters worse, the nearby fire hydrants didn’t work.

“If we don’t have water, we can’t fight fire,” said Chief Sam Kirby with the Richmond Fire Department.

Since then, Madison County Utilities has installed two new hydrants. Chief Kirby is not sure why the other ones didn’t work.

He said the night of the fire, Madison County crews had to shuttle in water, which created another challenge.

“The water on the trucks last at most three minutes if we’re actually fighting fire with it, so it’s unsafe to try to tackle a fire with just our tank water,” Kirby said.

Fortunately, crews put out the flames and no one was hurt. But some in the community are upset the hydrants didn’t work in the first place. In 2019, the same issue happened at another fire in this complex.

We spoke to some residents who are surprised it has taken this long to install new fire hydrants.

“Yeah, I think it’s awful,” said Sharon Jamison, who lives in Richmond Manor Apartments.

Jamison, who didn’t want to go on camera, lives next to the building that caught on fire. She witnessed the flames shooting the roof and feels for the families who lost their homes.

“They had to move with children. We had to be out at 3:00 in the morning,” Jamison said.

Jamison said it’s a good thing the fire hydrants have been replaced. But looking at the charred building next to her, she’s more cautious. She’s raising two children and wants to protect them from a fire.

“I’m going to get renters insurance because I know now how it can happen so quickly,” Jamison said.

Logan Browning is facing several charges connected to that Richmond apartment fire earlier this month. His case has moved to a grand jury.

